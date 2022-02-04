Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Issued By KeyCorp

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bio-Techne in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $409.60 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $13,755,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

