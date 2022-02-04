Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

