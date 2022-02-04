Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Professional Holding Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Professional in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFHD. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of PFHD opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Professional by 47.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

