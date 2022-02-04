Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

