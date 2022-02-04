Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Truist Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

