Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.05.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $124.30 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $123.85 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

