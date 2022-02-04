QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.00 million. QCR posted sales of $65.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $313.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. QCR has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

