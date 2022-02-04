Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

