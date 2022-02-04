Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.