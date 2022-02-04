QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,403 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 419,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $76,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

