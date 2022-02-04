QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 130,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.12.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

