Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $54,814.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $54,814.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,579.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.10 or 0.07272387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00293075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00737682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00071445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00396328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00230839 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,884,179 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.