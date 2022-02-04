Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

DGX stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

