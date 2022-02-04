Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.04. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,268 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.
In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 16,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,016 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
