Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.04. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,268 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 16,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,016 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

