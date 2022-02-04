Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Position Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

