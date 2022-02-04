Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 757,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. Radware has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

