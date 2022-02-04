RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $875,028.00

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and $875,028.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.20 or 0.07270973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 0.99968606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006605 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.