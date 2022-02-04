Rainicorn Reaches Market Cap of $36.57 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $36.57 million and $354,353.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.