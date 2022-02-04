Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $165.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $118.86. 3,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

