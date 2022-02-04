Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.79 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Rarible has a total market cap of $55.79 million and $2.85 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.24 or 0.00024670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00114466 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,035,899 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.