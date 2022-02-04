Raymond James Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $41.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 2,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $508.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

