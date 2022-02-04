Raymond James Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.48.

REAL opened at C$6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

