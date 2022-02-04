Raymond James Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $58.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.24.

LUV stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

