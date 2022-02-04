Raymond James Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.