Raymond James Weighs in on Mercer International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

