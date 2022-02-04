Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

2/2/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($57.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,770 ($64.13) to GBX 4,800 ($64.53). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($60.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,930 ($52.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2022 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/18/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,530 ($60.90) to GBX 4,650 ($62.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,780 ($50.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/6/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/14/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,733 ($50.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,877.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,687.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The firm has a market cap of £86.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.94) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,118.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

