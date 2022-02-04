RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Reaches $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00276418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00110112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

