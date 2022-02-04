Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 814.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.70) to GBX 890 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday.

RDW stock opened at GBX 611.60 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 663.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.02. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

