Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.21. 29,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,446. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.90.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.95.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.