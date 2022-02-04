Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 3,914 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 420,691 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,894,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OEC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

