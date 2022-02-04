Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,080,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.90% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $57,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $5.24 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

