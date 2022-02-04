Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $73.51 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 294,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TELUS worth $73,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

