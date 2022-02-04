Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $61,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $39.99 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

