Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 134,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.24% of Kearny Financial worth $58,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $986.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

