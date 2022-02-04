Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2,678.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $75,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $461.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.