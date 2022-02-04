RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

