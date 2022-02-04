ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.54. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 14,530 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

