ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.54. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 14,530 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
