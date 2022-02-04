Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,803. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $874.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,448 shares of company stock worth $1,371,160. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

