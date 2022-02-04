Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Sells $17,640.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Tracie Young sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $17,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FRBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
