Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Sells $17,640.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Tracie Young sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $17,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FRBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

