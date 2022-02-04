Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioCorRx Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for BioCorRx in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioCorRx’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BICX stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. BioCorRx has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

