Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

2/1/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €221.00 ($248.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/24/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($252.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($241.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €174.00 ($195.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €176.00 ($197.75) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($247.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($241.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €165.00 ($185.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR:MTX traded down €2.70 ($3.03) on Friday, reaching €186.25 ($209.27). 126,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is €182.48 and its 200-day moving average is €191.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 84.74.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

