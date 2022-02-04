Reviewing LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 12 0 2.92 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus target price of $820.00, indicating a potential upside of 406.52%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.44%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $75.98 billion 5.38 $14.24 billion N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.16 $9.87 million N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Vintage Wine Estates on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment in

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

