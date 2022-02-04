RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.30. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 250,528 shares.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
