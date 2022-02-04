RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.30. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 250,528 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

