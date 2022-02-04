Robert W. Baird Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $274.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

PCTY stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.91. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

