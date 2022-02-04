Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as low as C$5.13. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 81,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$379.38 million and a PE ratio of -15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.