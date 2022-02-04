Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.23 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.