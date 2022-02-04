Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 211.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Gartner stock opened at $289.93 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.72. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,587 shares of company stock worth $12,504,101. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

