Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Purchases $36,472.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 4,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $36,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

