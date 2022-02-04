Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

