Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 5.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.14 and last traded at $153.40. 108,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,660,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.28.

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

